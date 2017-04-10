Utica Police Department Rolls Out ANG...

Utica Police Department Rolls Out ANGEL Program

Thursday Apr 13

In an effort to combat the opioid addiction crisis in Utica and Oneida County, the Utica Police Department is bringing the ANGEL Program to central New York. Chief Mark Williams says the program, which was started by the Gloucester, Massachusetts Police Department, focuses on helping addicts with recovery and not just arresting them.

