Tom Quinn on leadership: Take initiat...

Tom Quinn on leadership: Take initiative, but be humble because leading is a team activity

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Standard

Tom Quinn stands in the Upstate Cord Blood Bank's bioarchive, where cord blood is stored. It opened this year and was one of Quinn's final projects before retirement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do Utica CNY ilks SHOWER UNDER CATTLE? 3 min Upstate Toilet Town 3
Utica Jr. Comets Sex Abuse Investigation! 4 min Upstate Toilet Town 220
Wheres Those Jobs 4 min Upstate Toilet Town 13
What Has Happened In Utica 8 min Upstate Toilet Town 38
Utica NY's SCATHING Urban Dictionary entries! T... 8 min Upstate Toilet Town 51
Where do you see Utica NY in ten years? 11 min Upstate Toilet Town 46
Esche and cecilie posts deleted - again 18 min oink 20
2 New Utica hotels EMPTY EVERY NIGHT! 53 min Claudia 2018 39
Comets - another gets fired 1 hr Upstate Toilet Town 132
New hartford is the new east utica - Deleted 1 hr Upstate Toilet Town 62
Kaitlyn Conley (Jun '16) 4 hr had to be her 160
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,758 • Total comments across all topics: 280,577,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC