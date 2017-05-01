Thousands Without Power in Utica and New Hartford
There are 8 comments on the WIBX-AM Whitesboro story from Thursday Apr 27, titled Thousands Without Power in Utica and New Hartford. In it, WIBX-AM Whitesboro reports that:
The main portion of Utica without is reported to be close to New Hartford in South Utica. There is no word yet on what caused the outage, but crews believe to have it back up and running by later this afternoon.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
|
#1 Thursday Apr 27
Looks like nobody can afford to turn the lights on anymore
|
United States
|
#2 Thursday Apr 27
If they left it off it would probably save taxpayers money and stop their crime in Utica!
|
#3 Friday Apr 28
I think they mistook empty residences for residences without power. At this point, Shootica is not unlike North Korea, although North Korea is certainly safer and more prosperous. They'd better hide under their desks and pray that Shootica never has a real power outage overnight or there won't be enough left standing the morning to bother bulldozing.
|
United States
|
#4 Friday Apr 28
The electric grid is over subscribed. They're rerouting the power to prosperous areas like Syracuse, Albany and Rochester. Utica wll be going dark more frequently as the weather get warmer. They have air conditioning.
|
United States
|
#5 Friday Apr 28
My welfare punk brain doesn't even know how the grid works.
Now back to pretending I run Eagle and thinking I'm a man.
|
#6 Saturday
This is awesome!
|
United States
|
#7 Saturday
Just have all the blacks smile. Their will teeth could light your roads.
|
#8 Yesterday
South Utica/Nirth Korea right. It's clear you haven't been to SOUTh Utica please keep it that way! Thank you
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biggest Douchebags in Utica
|6 min
|huntz hall
|22
|why UNEDUCATED FAILURES LIKE ME NEED APPLE STORE
|11 min
|appple dunce
|15
|blacks HIGHEST OBESITY RATE PROVEN ALL OVER AME...
|12 min
|CRIME BAD
|44
|abusing KIDS AND SCRAPING CORNS ON TOE
|14 min
|CRIME BAD
|19
|Harmony Speciale
|14 min
|Watching
|41
|savage ]\[lGGERS BEAT 12 YO GIRL
|15 min
|CRIME BAD
|15
|NH City of Suckers
|15 min
|CNY my favorite s...
|13
|remove scratches on car door
|20 min
|Thats temporary
|23
|At Party Talking About Utica
|40 min
|Do Not Bite
|42
|Kaitlyn Conley (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Mandy
|223
|
|Bella Regina
|3 hr
|Nick o
|28
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC