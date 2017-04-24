Spectacular Utica Home On The Market
There are 1 comment on the Lite 98.7 story from Wednesday, titled Spectacular Utica Home On The Market. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:
For most of us, it would take winning the lottery to even consider buying this lavish home in East Utica. The 7200 square foot house is located on 10 acres of land in a very quiet neighborhood, and it's probably one of the most spectacular homes built in the city in the past 12 years.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lite 98.7.
|
#1 Wednesday
Hahahahahaha
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Usmail Electric BUSTED in State CometsSCAM Audi...
|3 min
|Cool
|46
|tenney
|4 min
|THERS THE DODGE
|76
|Esche Housing on Taxpayer dime -THREAD REMOVED-
|5 min
|More rants
|11
|Kaitlyn Conley (Jun '16)
|13 min
|Debbie
|175
|my CUZ 22yo CHARGED WITH MURDER OF 8YO GIRL AND...
|35 min
|SEEMANN FAIL
|17
|Dowtown casino
|37 min
|Confused urself
|18
|Utica Bashers Vs. Pathetic Lib Utica Boosters
|47 min
|Boosters suck wind
|8
|she is mine now
|1 hr
|MORE HIGH TECH
|19
|New Hartford Police-Inserra LAWSUIT & A.G. TIME!
|3 hr
|Shaveandahaircut
|18
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC