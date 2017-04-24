Spectacular Utica Home On The Market

Spectacular Utica Home On The Market

There are 1 comment on the Lite 98.7 story from Wednesday, titled Spectacular Utica Home On The Market. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:

For most of us, it would take winning the lottery to even consider buying this lavish home in East Utica. The 7200 square foot house is located on 10 acres of land in a very quiet neighborhood, and it's probably one of the most spectacular homes built in the city in the past 12 years.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Flip or Flop

New Paltz, NY

#1 Wednesday
Hahahahahaha
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Usmail Electric BUSTED in State CometsSCAM Audi... 3 min Cool 46
tenney 4 min THERS THE DODGE 76
Esche Housing on Taxpayer dime -THREAD REMOVED- 5 min More rants 11
Kaitlyn Conley (Jun '16) 13 min Debbie 175
my CUZ 22yo CHARGED WITH MURDER OF 8YO GIRL AND... 35 min SEEMANN FAIL 17
Dowtown casino 37 min Confused urself 18
Utica Bashers Vs. Pathetic Lib Utica Boosters 47 min Boosters suck wind 8
she is mine now 1 hr MORE HIGH TECH 19
New Hartford Police-Inserra LAWSUIT & A.G. TIME! 3 hr Shaveandahaircut 18
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,606,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC