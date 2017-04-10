Oneida County couple injured in crash...

Oneida County couple injured in crash; husband ticketed

Sunday Apr 9 Read more: The Post-Standard

An Oneida County couple was injured and taken to a Utica hospital this weekend after a two-vehicle crash, New Hartford police said. Robert Hubbard, 75, and his wife, Bernadette Hubbard, of Whitesboro, were taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica after the crash Saturday.

