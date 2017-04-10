NY approves $32 million for water system projects
A state agency has approved more than $32 million in grants and interest-free loans for drinking water and wastewater projects across New York state. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state's Environmental Facilities Corporation has approved funds for one drinking water project and six wastewater projects in upstate New York.
|
