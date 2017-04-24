New $200 Million Trail To Pass Throug...

New $200 Million Trail To Pass Through Valley, Utica & Rome

There are 20 comments on the Lite 98.7 story from Thursday Apr 20, titled New $200 Million Trail To Pass Through Valley, Utica & Rome. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:

A new 750 mile trail for bikers and hikers has been approved by Governor Cuomo and the state's legislature. A portion of the trail will follow the Erie Canal from Albany to Buffalo, passing through Little Falls, Mohawk, Utica, Marcy, Oriskany, Rome and Canastota.

Unbelievably

Buffalo, NY

#2 Thursday Apr 20
And the trails already there... they won't make a new one... they'll just put some new payment down every once in awhile on the old one... use your head... if it sounds too good to be true it probably is

Nom nom nom nom

United States

#3 Thursday Apr 20
I love how these economic skinflint zeroes all yammer incessantly about how "this will put us ON THE MAP!" Meanwhile that's just a state scam and they're all desperate for the crumbs.

Uticans are so desperate to be seen as "relevant" they make utterAssholes out of themselves the second they open their kokholes.

MSF

Little Falls, NY

#4 Thursday Apr 20
Nom nom nom nom wrote:
I love how these economic skinflint zeroes all yammer incessantly about how "this will put us ON THE MAP!" Meanwhile that's just a state scam and they're all desperate for the crumbs.

Uticans are so desperate to be seen as "relevant" they make utterAssholes out of themselves the second they open their kokholes.
As people walk bike and run down this trail and pass by Little Falls they will see all we have to offer. Houses will begin to sell businesses will open all over the city crime will drop and our utopia will be here. The biggest thing is we will not need the land bank and that douche bag Demolition Dave can move on and get out of here.

weird in plain sight

Gilbert, AZ

#5 Friday Apr 21
MSF wrote:
As people walk bike and run down this trail and pass by Little Falls they will see all we have to offer. Houses will begin to sell businesses will open all over the city crime will drop and our utopia will be here. The biggest thing is we will not need the land bank and that douche bag Demolition Dave can move on and get out of here.
Yes! Also once a trail traveler leaves the trail and sets foot on City soil, gum drops and lolly pops will gush from thier tushies! Plus, they will get to pet a Unicorn supplied by MFS!

festivals

Herkimer, NY

#6 Friday Apr 21
And then we give you some cheese and garlic.

Truthy

Herkimer, NY

#7 Friday Apr 21
Everybody Hates Shootica wrote:
Great waste of money, people are just flocking to hike through two abandoned toilets. Better bring a personal firearm and some fast running shoes if you decide to explore Shootica's natural beauty.
In this day and age it is hard to disagree with that,unfortunately. Definitely something to be considered (safety). I also see plenty of idiots walk their dogs with leashes that allow the animal to reach passing walkers,runners,etc.Not to mention the poop (not the word I really want to use) that those pets leave all over the place and they better not deny it because I am yet to see one clean up their messes.And yes,pee is also dirty and disgusting.Keep the animals off the path they don't belong on them dumb butts.

NotALocal

Rome, NY

#8 Friday Apr 21
Truthy wrote:
<quoted text>In this day and age it is hard to disagree with that,unfortunately. Definitely something to be considered (safety). I also see plenty of idiots walk their dogs with leashes that allow the animal to reach passing walkers,runners,etc.Not to mention the poop (not the word I really want to use) that those pets leave all over the place and they better not deny it because I am yet to see one clean up their messes.And yes,pee is also dirty and disgusting.Keep the animals off the path they don't belong on them dumb butts.
Yeah, like they're likely to ban dogs. I can see that happening.....right after the unicorn parade.

FB Eye

Little Falls, NY

#9 Friday Apr 21
The portion of the trail in the city limits will be maintained by our hard working DPW crew. So dont worry about dog poo on the trail it will be cleaned up daily. Even on weekends they need the overtime. Secondly i have been told Chief Masi will be on patrol 10pm - 10 am 7 days a week to ensure the saftey of all users of the trail.

Utica Love

Utica, NY

#10 Friday Apr 21
I hope the trail goes along the canal. It's breathtaking.

Smell the sewage

United States

#11 Friday Apr 21
Utica Love wrote:
I hope the trail goes along the canal. It's breathtaking.
LOL! You mean the sewage that floats through Utica year long?

The City of Riggies

Watervliet, NY

#12 Friday Apr 21
Nom nom nom nom wrote:
I love how these economic skinflint zeroes all yammer incessantly about how "this will put us ON THE MAP!" Meanwhile that's just a state scam and they're all desperate for the crumbs.

Uticans are so desperate to be seen as "relevant" they make utterAssholes out of themselves the second they open their kokholes.
They think the Boilermaker is a truly special event! That says it all!

The Church Lady

Gilbert, AZ

#13 Friday Apr 21
The City of Riggies wrote:
<quoted text>

They think the Boilermaker is a truly special event! That says it all!
Well, isn't that special.

Fatties

Harpursville, NY

#14 Friday Apr 21
The City of Riggies wrote:
<quoted text>They think the Boilermaker is a truly special event! That says it all!
It at least gets the Utica fatties out of their chairs for two hours a year to watch tv. Some of them even walk the event. So there's that.

Lol fatties

United States

#15 Friday Apr 21
Lol! Oh but on boilerfaker day they all turn up in their onesies and "gear" like "devices" they use and throw away!!!!!! Cny has the statistically mos obese people in New york if not the ne and the country. Sports activity in there is eating that shyt and watching a ootica comets game.

Do the math.

Canal Corp

Little Falls, NY

#16 Saturday Apr 22
Just heard through the grape vine that reps from the Canal Corp are going to look at the chemical shatter at moss island and use the design for installing a chemical shatter every mile along the new trail. Then at each end of the new trail coming in to the city there will be signs stating Little Falls home of the original Chemical shatter. You see tourism is alive and well.

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#17 Saturday Apr 22
Shucks, the sky's the limit when borrowed money is used.

sofun

Rome, NY

#18 Saturday Apr 22
don't let you young lady folks ride alone unless you want them to preyed upon by the spiclics at the Utica marsh bridge people
nothing like taking a family ride hearing there bs comments as your family rides by
Utica Love

Utica, NY

#19 Saturday Apr 22
Smell the sewage wrote:
<quoted text>LOL! You mean the sewage that floats through Utica year long?
Yes, just sitting there watching the turds float by is so relaxing.8050

Edisons Madison

United States

#20 Saturday Apr 22
Canal Corp wrote:
Just heard through the grape vine that reps from the Canal Corp are going to look at the chemical shatter at moss island and use the design for installing a chemical shatter every mile along the new trail. Then at each end of the new trail coming in to the city there will be signs stating Little Falls home of the original Chemical shatter. You see tourism is alive and well.
And the dodgy state contracts will FLY! Will the trail go through Madison or up north from there through Corrupt cowfkker country?

Prince Velveeta

Gloversville, NY

#21 22 hrs ago
Upstate NY has been and will always be, a high taxed, feudal, debt laden roach motel.

