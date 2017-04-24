There are on the Lite 98.7 story from Thursday Apr 20, titled New $200 Million Trail To Pass Through Valley, Utica & Rome. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:

A new 750 mile trail for bikers and hikers has been approved by Governor Cuomo and the state's legislature. A portion of the trail will follow the Erie Canal from Albany to Buffalo, passing through Little Falls, Mohawk, Utica, Marcy, Oriskany, Rome and Canastota.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lite 98.7.