Massena woman charged with petit larceny
Troopers charge that at about 8:05 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the Bon-Ton in the St. Lawrence Centre Mall in the town, Ms. Gondosch stole about $310 worth of merchandise including towels, one queen size sheet set, and one comforter.
