Lewis County Jail facing unprecedented overcrowding issues
The Lewis County Jail for more than 2½ decades has historically served as a depository of inmates from overcrowded jails in surrounding counties. However, those days appear to be over, as unprecedented overcrowding early this year burned through the sheriff department's $10,000 line item for outboarding in a matter of weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un to Buy Utica
|2 min
|Riggies complexion
|12
|Usmail Electric
|3 min
|A scammy company
|320
|Bite Bakery To Close
|10 min
|True
|30
|Who is Bianca bowers?
|36 min
|Doyle
|4
|New hartford is the new east utica - Deleted
|41 min
|In ur ass
|22
|Dating CNY Italian Women
|1 hr
|Stan the Kabasa Man
|11
|Shawn
|1 hr
|curious
|1
|Esche Housing
|6 hr
|Welfare Train
|74
|A Utica Goombah Easter
|17 hr
|Real classy
|186
|Callihan WKTV
|Sun
|worden
|63
|
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC