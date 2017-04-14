Lewis County Jail facing unprecedente...

Lewis County Jail facing unprecedented overcrowding issues

Friday Apr 14

The Lewis County Jail for more than 2½ decades has historically served as a depository of inmates from overcrowded jails in surrounding counties. However, those days appear to be over, as unprecedented overcrowding early this year burned through the sheriff department's $10,000 line item for outboarding in a matter of weeks.

