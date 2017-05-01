Kaitlyn Conley trial: Victim's husban...

Kaitlyn Conley trial: Victim's husband: 'There was no marital infidelity'

Read more: The Post-Standard

Defense attorney Christopher Pelli questioned William Yoder, the husband of murder victim Mary Yoder, about whether he had an affair during his marriage to the victim during testimony in Oneida County court today. Yoder, 71, testified he and Mary had a strong marriage that was getting better every day.

