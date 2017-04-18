Join The 6th Annual Relay For Life Kids Walk
Wednesday, April 19th at 10:00 AM, join the Kids Walk at the Neighborhood Center Parking Lot on the corner of Mary Street and Third Ave in East Utica. This event is for infants thru school aged children and shows them how much of a difference even the youngest person can make in someone's life.
