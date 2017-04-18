Free Movies Under The Stars - Frankli...

Free Movies Under The Stars - Franklin Square Film Series Returns

Grab a chair and a friend and head down to Utica's Franklin Square this summer for Films Under The Stars, the return of the Franklin Square Movie Series. The folks at Made in Utica have teamed up with Bite Bakery and Nomad Cinema to bring you a free movie series throughout the summer.

