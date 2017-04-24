There are on the Lite 98.7 story from Yesterday, titled Everyday Features in Utica You've Probably Overlooked. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:

We all know the Gold Dome Building or the Utica AUD, but how familiar are you with these other features in Utica you probably pass by every day? Okay maybe you don't pass them by every day, but they are still features that unless you're looking for them or looking closely, you probably won't even notice them. The video shows just a few of these unique features "hidden" in Utica.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lite 98.7.