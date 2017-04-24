Everyday Features in Utica You've Probably Overlooked
There are 2 comments on the Lite 98.7 story from Yesterday, titled Everyday Features in Utica You've Probably Overlooked.
We all know the Gold Dome Building or the Utica AUD, but how familiar are you with these other features in Utica you probably pass by every day? Okay maybe you don't pass them by every day, but they are still features that unless you're looking for them or looking closely, you probably won't even notice them. The video shows just a few of these unique features "hidden" in Utica.
#1 Yesterday
Oh yeah. Utica is special alright.
United States
#2 Yesterday
Uticans are so attached to their dying irrelevant city.
