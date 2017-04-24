84-year-old CNY man charged with possessing child porn
There are 1 comment on the The Post-Standard story from Wednesday Apr 19, titled 84-year-old CNY man charged with possessing child porn. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:
An 84-year-old Utica man has been charged with possessing child pornograpy following a three-week investigation, according to Oneida County sheriff's deputies. Police said David F. Talman has been charged with multiple counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, all felonies, police said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
|
#1 Wednesday Apr 19
Bless his heart.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New hartford is the new east utica - Deleted
|3 min
|Another episode
|46
|Utica politicians and term limits
|4 min
|Guiseppi Cuzzavog...
|12
|Comets - another gets fired
|12 min
|Gweedo Condoluccio
|125
|PHOTO! Who is pissing in the Saranac Brew tank?
|16 min
|Gweedo Condoluccio
|2
|Shady--> Usmail Electric SCAM BUSTED in STATE A...
|28 min
|Gweedo Condoluccio
|8
|Kaitlyn Conley (Jun '16)
|35 min
|HereYaGo
|153
|Melissa Etsen beat up Erica Harvilla
|51 min
|Bar fly
|41
|Photo! Guy putting NANOs into the Saranac tank.
|1 hr
|Growing
|14
|Computer Aided Design (CAD)
|1 hr
|Rob
|53
|tenney
|2 hr
|Way Off Topic
|37
|
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC