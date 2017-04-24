3 Amazing Myths From Utica Topix

3 Amazing Myths From Utica Topix

There are 9 comments on the Lite 98.7 story from Wednesday Apr 19, titled 3 Amazing Myths From Utica Topix. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:

If you live in Central New York, you might have heard of Topix . It's a website where people can share stories, gossip on different topics, and of course, hide their identities while doing it.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Kim Jim

New Hartford, NY

#1 Wednesday Apr 19
This is REALLY original...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
loserville

Berne, NY

#2 Wednesday Apr 19
Thanks for taking my Kim Jong Un story serious. The fact that you paid losers featured it further validates just how backwards Utica and the media is.

Judged:

6

6

6

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
JimThePig

Austin, TX

#3 Wednesday Apr 19
loserville wrote:
Thanks for taking my Kim Jong Un story serious. The fact that you paid losers featured it further validates just how backwards Utica and the media is.
You read that article and believe your witless tripe was taken seriously....and who's the loser? You. You f'ing witless moron. Waaaaaaaaaaaa Now go bathe because you smell, badly.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pizza Pie

Harpursville, NY

#4 Wednesday Apr 19
This is funny. Lol
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pizza Pie

Harpursville, NY

#5 Wednesday Apr 19
Pizza Pie wrote:
This is funny. Lol
Hey "lite 98.7" go do some more drive throughs of that place you claim to be a city. Perhaps another story about how world famous halfmoon cookies and tomato pie is? Lol

Judged:

5

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Skinnless fake news

United States

#6 Wednesday Apr 19
You can tell the skinless Uticans are mad that nobody reads their bullshit news anymore.

No mention of all the scandals like the Comets welfare scam bust and others that you read on Topix first! How funny they're so desperate to tey to dissuade people from reading what they like!

Maybe if they didn't lie about all that nano and spend all day talking about the boilergasm and what the loser local politicians are doing to screw people over people would bother to listen to their fake news.

Judged:

6

6

6

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The reality Zone

Utica, NY

#7 Thursday Apr 20
I did hear the new casinos coming up in Utica. They're thinking about naming it pawn shops and pizza parlors. Think about it both names told the whole story. Both are a Gamble and both are rip-offs and you lose every time
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Everybody Hates Shootica

Long Island City, NY

#8 Thursday Apr 20
Those casinos - if they even come to fruition, which is highly doubtful - should do for Shootica what they did for Atlantic City 40 years ago. Except that, where AC has NYC's wannabe rollers to play, Shootica's got the dregs of the dregs. They might as well call the place "The Droopy Toilet".

Judged:

6

6

6

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tyrone shoelaces

Durhamville, NY

#9 Thursday Apr 20
If the new casino has tomato pie & half moons for the patrons, it'll be a smash!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Utica Bashing Well Deserved 14 min Intervention 8
Utica politicians and term limits 48 min dick 2
Littmans Jewelers 53 min joe 16
New Hotels in Utica - EMPTY! ALREADY SUFFERING ... (Oct '16) 1 hr The City of Riggies 157
My Poop Is Yellow 1 hr Hmmmm 3
State Audit proves Comets Aud is a scam operation. (Mar '16) 1 hr No no its bad 784
WHY Utica is a rustbelt poverty hole of FAIL. 2 hr No no no looks bad 67
Comets - another gets fired 2 hr This looks bad 122
Some NH People Are Gamey 3 hr AFRO TECH TAZZ 15
Computer Aided Design (CAD) 3 hr This looks bad 44
tenney 7 hr RomesFinest69 26
Andrea Carcone 8 hr Nosy losers 8
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,711 • Total comments across all topics: 280,545,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC