3 Amazing Myths From Utica Topix
There are 9 comments on the Lite 98.7 story from Wednesday Apr 19, titled 3 Amazing Myths From Utica Topix. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:
If you live in Central New York, you might have heard of Topix . It's a website where people can share stories, gossip on different topics, and of course, hide their identities while doing it.
#1 Wednesday Apr 19
This is REALLY original...
#2 Wednesday Apr 19
Thanks for taking my Kim Jong Un story serious. The fact that you paid losers featured it further validates just how backwards Utica and the media is.
#3 Wednesday Apr 19
You read that article and believe your witless tripe was taken seriously....and who's the loser? You. You f'ing witless moron. Waaaaaaaaaaaa Now go bathe because you smell, badly.
#4 Wednesday Apr 19
This is funny. Lol
#5 Wednesday Apr 19
Hey "lite 98.7" go do some more drive throughs of that place you claim to be a city. Perhaps another story about how world famous halfmoon cookies and tomato pie is? Lol
United States
#6 Wednesday Apr 19
You can tell the skinless Uticans are mad that nobody reads their bullshit news anymore.
No mention of all the scandals like the Comets welfare scam bust and others that you read on Topix first! How funny they're so desperate to tey to dissuade people from reading what they like!
Maybe if they didn't lie about all that nano and spend all day talking about the boilergasm and what the loser local politicians are doing to screw people over people would bother to listen to their fake news.
#7 Thursday Apr 20
I did hear the new casinos coming up in Utica. They're thinking about naming it pawn shops and pizza parlors. Think about it both names told the whole story. Both are a Gamble and both are rip-offs and you lose every time
#8 Thursday Apr 20
Those casinos - if they even come to fruition, which is highly doubtful - should do for Shootica what they did for Atlantic City 40 years ago. Except that, where AC has NYC's wannabe rollers to play, Shootica's got the dregs of the dregs. They might as well call the place "The Droopy Toilet".
#9 Thursday Apr 20
If the new casino has tomato pie & half moons for the patrons, it'll be a smash!
