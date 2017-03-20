WWE Superstar John Cena Passes Through Utica
There are 2 comments on the WIBX-AM Whitesboro story from 22 hrs ago, titled WWE Superstar John Cena Passes Through Utica. In it, WIBX-AM Whitesboro reports that:
One of the biggest names in the WWE is John Cena. Cena has Central New York residents talking about why he could have been in Utica.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
When uticans are even too stupid to realize they are bing mocked...priceless! Hahahahahaha
|
United States
|
#2 8 hrs ago
He's been there quite a lot since around 1999 and has local friends he stays with. They are being mocked because several celebs have been there and disliked the way they were harassed. Jon Bon Jovis daughter went to school in Clinton and David Lee Roth has a relative south of Clinton they aren't fans each had problems the DLR story is hilarious to hear him tell it. He didn't say who the relative was but I know.(Hint she's a dietician.) Dan Ackroyd told the owner of the Diamond Mines he won't ever stop in Utica again unless it's to make a comedy about it. People are a little overbearing.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another shady Utica Comets Audit?
|2 min
|Comet Toiletbowl ...
|331
|Utica Comettes, Like or Dislike
|3 min
|Jim Martin Design...
|263
|my JEALOUSLY OF ROB ESCHE AND COMETS
|7 min
|Comet Toiletbowl ...
|4
|ENTER the SPRING OF RIGGIGGIES UTICA IVIGGIGGIES!
|7 min
|Comet Toiletbowl ...
|5
|New hartford is the new east utica
|10 min
|Comet Toiletbowl ...
|84
|why WELFARE ]\[lggers STALK FAMOUS EDUCATED MALES
|10 min
|Comet Toiletbowl ...
|38
|Meet Utica's "Citybillies"! Ignorant CNY Mounta...
|15 min
|Comet Toiletbowl ...
|3
|How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Comet Toiletbowl ...
|909
|Wheres Riggies IP (Aug '14)
|2 hr
|CNY Citybillies
|37
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC