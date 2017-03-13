Winter storm forces Centro to cancel ...

Winter storm forces Centro to cancel Utica bus service, Syracuse on snow routes

Due to hazardous road conditions caused by the winter storm Centro is cancelling its Utica bus service at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Madison County has banned travel for all but emergency and essential personnel on its roads beginning at 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

