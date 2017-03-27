Where To Escape 'City Noise' Pollution Of Central New York
Did you know that 97 percent of the U.S. population is exposed to noise from planes, highways, roads, and more at levels comparable to the noise level of a humming refrigerator? How can you escape the noise pollution from across Central New York and beyond? According to a map from the the Bureau of Transportation Statistics , Central New York on a whole, is below the 50 decibels . The hot spots of our region are right in the city of Rome, and Utica.
#1 Yesterday
Might be the dumbest article ever cited that tries to spin it into a positive. There's no noise there because no one is there.
United States
#2 13 hrs ago
Notice you'll never hear Loon 98.7 DARE mention the fact that Oneida Co is 52nd out of 62 counties for the worst health in the entire state.
Another valid lesson in why people resent CNY ilk and their endless self-promoting, claiming tie-ins with anything "national" and blah blahFucking blah.
Now back to YOU FCKN FAILED!
#3 9 hrs ago
not all noise is consider bad at the bottom of say a water falls this is claimed to produce positive ions that help the body rain wind snow and even sunlight that say due this the nerds of America just need to make manmade products with a positive sound and problem may be fixed.com plete silence will put you on your guard and may make you nuts you will see what you may have missed in life and actually feel depressed this is why my boss cranks the radio at work
