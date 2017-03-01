Utica Teacher Starts 'Cap Drive' to Buy Wheel Chairs for Kids in Need
It seems like a pretty simple collection drive that ultimately does big things for kids in need here in the Greater Utica area. It's called 'Caps of Love' and the program that started in Florida, is the collection of plastic caps in many different variations that when delivered to recycling centers in bulk ultimately result in the purchase of wheel chairs which are then provided to needy children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gordons taproom shut down finally
|3 min
|ummm
|14
|Fu-k trump & and all his stupid ass supporters
|12 min
|Lame Excuses
|11
|Is Al Pulaski from West Utica still around ?
|19 min
|Old Drinking Buddy
|5
|It's your Boy MEGA
|30 min
|Mega Trails
|4
|Trump's Speech
|38 min
|Good Start
|20
|Never Forget What Democrats Are Doing to Thwart...
|56 min
|IllegitimiNonCarb...
|1
|Cops wives that Swing
|1 hr
|InTheNews
|3
|Scott Hayes
|4 hr
|Dipstick
|21
|Utica's Top ten unsolved mysteries (Mar '08)
|15 hr
|just me
|732
|Comets cecelie and rob
|19 hr
|Xxx
|31
|
|How long does the IRS take to refund money afte... (Mar '13)
|19 hr
|Real Talk
|147
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC