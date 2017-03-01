Utica Teacher Starts 'Cap Drive' to Buy Wheel Chairs for Kids in Need

It seems like a pretty simple collection drive that ultimately does big things for kids in need here in the Greater Utica area. It's called 'Caps of Love' and the program that started in Florida, is the collection of plastic caps in many different variations that when delivered to recycling centers in bulk ultimately result in the purchase of wheel chairs which are then provided to needy children.

