Utica Teacher Starts 'Cap Drive' to B...

Utica Teacher Starts 'Cap Drive' to Buy Wheel Chairs for Kids in Need

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

It seems like a pretty simple collection drive that ultimately does big things for kids in need here in the Greater Utica area. It's called 'Caps of Love' and the program that started in Florida, is the collection of plastic caps in many different variations that when delivered to recycling centers in bulk ultimately result in the purchase of wheel chairs which are then provided to needy children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gordons taproom shut down finally 3 min ummm 14
Fu-k trump & and all his stupid ass supporters 12 min Lame Excuses 11
Is Al Pulaski from West Utica still around ? 19 min Old Drinking Buddy 5
It's your Boy MEGA 30 min Mega Trails 4
Trump's Speech 38 min Good Start 20
Never Forget What Democrats Are Doing to Thwart... 56 min IllegitimiNonCarb... 1
Cops wives that Swing 1 hr InTheNews 3
Scott Hayes 4 hr Dipstick 21
Utica's Top ten unsolved mysteries (Mar '08) 15 hr just me 732
Comets cecelie and rob 19 hr Xxx 31
How long does the IRS take to refund money afte... (Mar '13) 19 hr Real Talk 147
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC