Utica Mayor Calls Stella Criticism 'P...

Utica Mayor Calls Stella Criticism 'Political'; Says Accident Lead To ER Visit

There are 14 comments on the WIBX-AM Whitesboro story from Thursday Mar 16, titled Utica Mayor Calls Stella Criticism 'Political'; Says Accident Lead To ER Visit. In it, WIBX-AM Whitesboro reports that:

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is defending his administration's handling of snowstorm Stella, and has acknowledged he 'sure did' have to visit an emergency room following a little accident during the storm. Joining Keeler in the Morning on WIBX Thursday, Palmieri said the historic nature of Tuesday's snow fall, and some 150 vehicles abandoned or stuck in streets, hampered DPW efforts to clear the city.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Conspiracy

Utica, NY

#1 Friday Mar 17
This guy is whacked out of his mind. He'd serve anyone better on unemployment like he was when elected mayor.

Judged:

7

6

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
snowflakes soon gone

United States

#2 Saturday
Conspiracy wrote:
This guy is whacked out of his mind. He'd serve anyone better on unemployment like he was when elected mayor.
so you didn't vote for him then. Fair enough.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
stay home no worries

United States

#3 Saturday
Conspiracy wrote:
This guy is whacked out of his mind. He'd serve anyone better on unemployment like he was when elected mayor.
Why should you be happy. Its the same in all the cities. Come down at look at Binghamton if you don't believe me. Some roads still not plowed, No place to move the snow,no place to park, no place to walk other than in the road. Soon it will all melt and the problem will fix itself. But most important the MAIN roads are all open clear with no snow and dry blacktop and safe to travel.

Judged:

5

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Deerfield team spirit

Utica, NY

#5 Saturday
stay home no worries wrote:
<quoted text>

Why should you be happy. Its the same in all the cities. Come down at look at Binghamton if you don't believe me. Some roads still not plowed, No place to move the snow,no place to park, no place to walk other than in the road. Soon it will all melt and the problem will fix itself. But most important the MAIN roads are all open clear with no snow and dry blacktop and safe to travel.
You can blame it on cities all you want. It is inept Management. Every municipality surrounding the city of utica had roads cleared and operating safely throughout this event. This is called getting in over your head and being so stupid you can't even hire or listen to advisors telling you advice. This is shameful. This is wrong and the city taxpayer shouldn't have to take it. Living in the city was supposed to be wonderful!. So why is it that the suburbs provide better services and a better quality of living?

Judged:

5

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
loser

Utica, NY

#6 Saturday
snowflakes soon gone wrote:
<quoted text>

so you didn't vote for him then. Fair enough.
Whoever did should hang there head in shame. He has no clue.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
LOL

Mesa, AZ

#7 Saturday
Get ready for the big flood when this all melts, by 3/25 the high will be in the mid-50's.
Maybe this flood will finally wash away all the ghettos in Binghamton.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
LOL

Mesa, AZ

#8 Saturday
@Deerfield team spirit - If you expected living in the city of Utica to be wonderful, then I'd hate to see what you think would be awful lol.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Good neighbor

Utica, NY

#9 Saturday
Deerfield team spirit wrote:
<quoted text>

You can blame it on cities all you want. It is inept Management. Every municipality surrounding the city of utica had roads cleared and operating safely throughout this event. This is called getting in over your head and being so stupid you can't even hire or listen to advisors telling you advice. This is shameful. This is wrong and the city taxpayer shouldn't have to take it. Living in the city was supposed to be wonderful!. So why is it that the suburbs provide better services and a better quality of living?
How many miles of road in the town of Deerfield is the town responsible for and county and state roads don't count?

The city of Utica has very few miles of state and county roads. The city has 100+ miles it is responsible for compared to Deerfield or many other towns.

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
fed up

Utica, NY

#10 Yesterday
Good neighbor wrote:
<quoted text>

How many miles of road in the town of Deerfield is the town responsible for and county and state roads don't count?

The city of Utica has very few miles of state and county roads. The city has 100+ miles it is responsible for compared to Deerfield or many other towns.


NH and Whitestown have a lot of roads to clean......They made it work. The city should know after plowing roads for a hundred or so years what they need to get it done. Its called managing. Its called having the resources to get the job done. Men, trucks, etc. The plan shouldn't be to wait for the spring snow melt to have the roads cleared. Uticans deserve better.

Judged:

5

5

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jack

Brookfield, NY

#11 Yesterday
They should have started plowing Tuesday during the day then it wouldn't have been as hard to keep up with. Main roads in Utica, even around the hospital were untouched until late Tuesday night. Heard on WKTV that is was a conscious decision not to plow during the day on Tuesday. I see no logic in that.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
conklincolt

United States

#12 Yesterday
Deerfield team spirit wrote:
<quoted text>

You can blame it on cities all you want. It is inept Management. Every municipality surrounding the city of utica had roads cleared and operating safely throughout this event. This is called getting in over your head and being so stupid you can't even hire or listen to advisors telling you advice. This is shameful. This is wrong and the city taxpayer shouldn't have to take it. Living in the city was supposed to be wonderful!. So why is it that the suburbs provide better services and a better quality of living?
Living in a city is supposed to be wonderful??? wtf yhea if you enjoy crime,traffic,litter,noise,imm igrants and illegals, high taxes,paid parking,liberals and democraps. Public housing and bus exhaust.If so then your good to go.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Same

Syracuse, NY

#13 Yesterday
Lived here since 1972, nothing has changed. Streets have been a mess after big storms EVERY time!!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
bernie

Syracuse, NY

#14 Yesterday
And they wanna put a new hospital in downtown? Whats gonna happen, if it does get built, CNY gets another blizzard like this? Are the city leaders gonna promise to do a better job the next time Utica gets bombed like this?

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Might

Utica, NY

#15 21 hrs ago
conklincolt wrote:
<quoted text>Living in a city is supposed to be wonderful??? wtf yhea if you enjoy crime,traffic,litter,noise,imm igrants and illegals, high taxes,paid parking,liberals and democraps. Public housing and bus exhaust.If so then your good to go.
Utica might call itself a city but it's far from an actual city.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why WELFARE ]\[lggers STALK FAMOUS EDUCATED MALES 5 min WOMAN BEATER ESCHE 34
Wheres Riggies IP (Aug '14) 6 min WOMAN BEATER ESCHE 33
Russ Pelli (Dec '12) 28 min Tommy 55
mike lynch 33 min debbie 35
picking LICE OFF YOUR HEAD FOR DINNER THE AFRIC... (Jul '16) 35 min WOMAN BEATER ESCHE 47
Why Dont The |\|llBBERS WASH THOSE NYLONS 37 min ESCHE WIFEBEATER 12
How Come Every |\|iBBER GHETTO IS CRIME DUMP 48 min Need 2 B STERILIZED 7
Another shady Utica Comets Audit? 52 min WOMAN BEATER ESCHE 321
Utica Comettes, Like or Dislike 55 min WOMAN BEATER ESCHE 252
New hartford is the new east utica 1 hr WOMAN BEATER ESCHE 80
Utica Comet's Esche almost arrested 4 slapping ... 13 hr WOMAN BEATER ESCHE 23
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,398 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC