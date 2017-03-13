Utica Mayor Calls Stella Criticism 'Political'; Says Accident Lead To ER Visit
Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is defending his administration's handling of snowstorm Stella, and has acknowledged he 'sure did' have to visit an emergency room following a little accident during the storm. Joining Keeler in the Morning on WIBX Thursday, Palmieri said the historic nature of Tuesday's snow fall, and some 150 vehicles abandoned or stuck in streets, hampered DPW efforts to clear the city.
#1 Friday Mar 17
This guy is whacked out of his mind. He'd serve anyone better on unemployment like he was when elected mayor.
United States
#2 Saturday
so you didn't vote for him then. Fair enough.
United States
#3 Saturday
Why should you be happy. Its the same in all the cities. Come down at look at Binghamton if you don't believe me. Some roads still not plowed, No place to move the snow,no place to park, no place to walk other than in the road. Soon it will all melt and the problem will fix itself. But most important the MAIN roads are all open clear with no snow and dry blacktop and safe to travel.
#5 Saturday
You can blame it on cities all you want. It is inept Management. Every municipality surrounding the city of utica had roads cleared and operating safely throughout this event. This is called getting in over your head and being so stupid you can't even hire or listen to advisors telling you advice. This is shameful. This is wrong and the city taxpayer shouldn't have to take it. Living in the city was supposed to be wonderful!. So why is it that the suburbs provide better services and a better quality of living?
#6 Saturday
Whoever did should hang there head in shame. He has no clue.
#7 Saturday
Get ready for the big flood when this all melts, by 3/25 the high will be in the mid-50's.
Maybe this flood will finally wash away all the ghettos in Binghamton.
#8 Saturday
@Deerfield team spirit - If you expected living in the city of Utica to be wonderful, then I'd hate to see what you think would be awful lol.
#9 Saturday
How many miles of road in the town of Deerfield is the town responsible for and county and state roads don't count?
The city of Utica has very few miles of state and county roads. The city has 100+ miles it is responsible for compared to Deerfield or many other towns.
#10 Yesterday
NH and Whitestown have a lot of roads to clean......They made it work. The city should know after plowing roads for a hundred or so years what they need to get it done. Its called managing. Its called having the resources to get the job done. Men, trucks, etc. The plan shouldn't be to wait for the spring snow melt to have the roads cleared. Uticans deserve better.
#11 Yesterday
They should have started plowing Tuesday during the day then it wouldn't have been as hard to keep up with. Main roads in Utica, even around the hospital were untouched until late Tuesday night. Heard on WKTV that is was a conscious decision not to plow during the day on Tuesday. I see no logic in that.
United States
#12 Yesterday
Living in a city is supposed to be wonderful??? wtf yhea if you enjoy crime,traffic,litter,noise,imm igrants and illegals, high taxes,paid parking,liberals and democraps. Public housing and bus exhaust.If so then your good to go.
#13 Yesterday
Lived here since 1972, nothing has changed. Streets have been a mess after big storms EVERY time!!
#14 Yesterday
And they wanna put a new hospital in downtown? Whats gonna happen, if it does get built, CNY gets another blizzard like this? Are the city leaders gonna promise to do a better job the next time Utica gets bombed like this?
#15 21 hrs ago
Utica might call itself a city but it's far from an actual city.
