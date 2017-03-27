Uber Is Coming To Upstate NYMaybe

This may be the closest we have ever been to having ride sharing services available to us here in Upstate New York. It appears that lawmakers in Albany are close to finalizing a deal that would make Uber and Lyft apps legal in this part of the state.

truth

Rome, NY

#1 Friday
Yes why allow something that will employ people/save lives!?! This is so Fing stupid that our worthless politicians get to decide if it's going to happen! The one place you shouldn't think it would be allowed NY City, has had it for years!!!
Toxk

West Simsbury, CT

#2 Friday
Nope
the Uber Truth

Albany, NY

#3 Friday
Lies lies and more lies. Upstate counties depend on your dwi fines and surcharges. Programs such as Stop DWI would be cut. Uber is not coming because the counties need to figure out where the loss of revenue would come from. In this case it's a clear example of government counting on drunks being on the road to keep the money flowing as well as federal subsidies.

Truth IS

Syracuse, NY

#4 Friday
truth wrote:
Yes why allow something that will employ people/save lives!?! This is so Fing stupid that our worthless politicians get to decide if it's going to happen! The one place you shouldn't think it would be allowed NY City, has had it for years!!!
The truth is.....YOU ARE A F N IDIOT!

truth

Rome, NY

#5 Saturday
Truth IS wrote:
<quoted text>The truth is.....YOU ARE A F N IDIOT!
Oh please enlighten me DB!
