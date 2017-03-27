Uber Is Coming To Upstate NYMaybe
There are 5 comments on the Lite 98.7 story from Friday Mar 31, titled Uber Is Coming To Upstate NYMaybe. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:
This may be the closest we have ever been to having ride sharing services available to us here in Upstate New York. It appears that lawmakers in Albany are close to finalizing a deal that would make Uber and Lyft apps legal in this part of the state.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lite 98.7.
|
#1 Friday
Yes why allow something that will employ people/save lives!?! This is so Fing stupid that our worthless politicians get to decide if it's going to happen! The one place you shouldn't think it would be allowed NY City, has had it for years!!!
|
#2 Friday
Nope
|
#3 Friday
Lies lies and more lies. Upstate counties depend on your dwi fines and surcharges. Programs such as Stop DWI would be cut. Uber is not coming because the counties need to figure out where the loss of revenue would come from. In this case it's a clear example of government counting on drunks being on the road to keep the money flowing as well as federal subsidies.
|
#4 Friday
The truth is.....YOU ARE A F N IDIOT!
|
#5 Saturday
Oh please enlighten me DB!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New hartford is the new east utica
|5 min
|Cookie lover
|247
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|25 min
|Checked It Out
|43
|Who Done It
|37 min
|Stay Tuned
|5
|Usmail Electric
|54 min
|ontoya
|24
|meals on wheels a SCAM
|1 hr
|ontoya
|24
|Utica named among 5 worst U.S. cities for busin...
|1 hr
|Chet
|14
|Commi e fascist bottom feeders
|1 hr
|Tommy Gunn
|3
|Kelly Esche
|3 hr
|Gross
|159
|Utica Jr. Comets Sex Abuse Investigation!
|10 hr
|Looks bad
|138
|How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09)
|11 hr
|Pwned Sister
|983
|
|Who is the richest man in Utica? (Jun '08)
|13 hr
|RAW SEWAGE REGGIN
|81
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC