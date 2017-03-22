Three Arrested For Damaging Car In De...

Three Arrested For Damaging Car In Deerfield

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says the three caused more than 250-dollars in damage to a vehicle parked in a driveway on Walker Road by slashing the vehicle's tires. Deputies say Smaldon and Deberry are both on New York State parole.

