Three Arrested For Damaging Car In Deerfield
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says the three caused more than 250-dollars in damage to a vehicle parked in a driveway on Walker Road by slashing the vehicle's tires. Deputies say Smaldon and Deberry are both on New York State parole.
