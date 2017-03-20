They came for basketball, enjoyed muc...

They came for basketball, enjoyed much more

Basketball brought thousands of visitors to Buffalo during the NCAA tournament, but what impressions of the Queen City will they take home with them? WBFO hit the streets to get a line on how visitors enjoyed March Madness in Buffalo. Many of the people interviewed said, while they came to town for basketball, they also discovered great food, architecture and attractions.

