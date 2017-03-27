St. Norbert College falls in NCAA D-3 Frozen Four
St. Norbert College fell to Trinity College in a NCAA Division 3 Frozen Four semifinal, falling 3-2 in Utica, New York. The Green Knights were making their 11th Frozen Four appearance but fell short of a fifth NCAA Championship.
