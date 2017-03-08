Senator Griffo Supports Law to Allow ...

Senator Griffo Supports Law to Allow Open-Containers on Varick Street

A new law has been proposed in the State Senate that would allow Varick Street to become an open-container district. With Varick playing host to several big community events like the Boilermaker, Saranac Thursdays and the upcoming St. Patrick's Day celebration this move seems like a natural next step.

Utica, NY

