See your choice for the best small supermarket in Central New York

With 1,703 votes, you decided that Chanatry's Hometown Market , a Utica institution for more than a century, was the top small shop in CNY. Nichols Supermarket in Liverpool finished second, with 1,476 votes and Green Hills Farms , located in Nedrow, rounded out the top three with 1,124 votes.
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Utica Comettes, Like or Dislike
|15 min
|Like
|332
|Refugee Center Wan we survive giving away every...
|19 min
|adieu
|7
|Sheboon made a deal to sell her newborn daughte...
|27 min
|pennies
|23
|mike lynch
|36 min
|Msksit
|49
|my FAKE LETTERS TO DANFOSS FAILED LIKE MOM AN DAD
|40 min
|where
|9
|illegal Aliens
|40 min
|Illegals need to go
|4
|Marcy Nano Quad C
|46 min
|now
|62
|Kelly Esche
|1 hr
|Freaks
|54
|New hartford is the new east utica
|3 hr
|Looks bad
|206
|Esche fired Nikki Todd
|3 hr
|False
|80
|
|Utica Jr. Comets Sex Abuse Investigation!
|4 hr
|Sickened
|15
