Road Closures For 2017 America's Greatest Heart Run And Walk

This weekend is the 2017 Heart Run and Walk here in Utica. When do roads and ramps close for the event? Here's a full schedule of events: The following State Routes will be closed from 7AM to 1PM : -Route 12 north and southbound ramps to French Road.

