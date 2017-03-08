There are on the Lite 98.7 story from 8 hrs ago, titled 'Remembering The Irish Hunger' Food Drive During St. Patrick's Day Parade. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:

Don't forget to bring some non-perishable food item's to donate during the 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade . This is the 9th year that the Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee is conducting a food drive, called " Remembering the Irish Hunger ," as a way of giving back to the community, and in remembrance of one of the most horrific and defining periods in Irish history.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lite 98.7.