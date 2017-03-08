'Remembering The Irish Hunger' Food D...

'Remembering The Irish Hunger' Food Drive During St. Patrick's Day Parade

There are 1 comment on the Lite 98.7 story from 8 hrs ago, titled 'Remembering The Irish Hunger' Food Drive During St. Patrick's Day Parade. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:

Don't forget to bring some non-perishable food item's to donate during the 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade . This is the 9th year that the Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee is conducting a food drive, called " Remembering the Irish Hunger ," as a way of giving back to the community, and in remembrance of one of the most horrific and defining periods in Irish history.

Drunk Irishman

Schenectady, NY

#1 2 hrs ago
Burp. Yeah don't forget us. Where's my potatoes? Burp
Utica, NY

