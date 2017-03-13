Passengers blasted with snow tsunami

About three feet of snow fell in Utica, New York, during a powerful nor?easter on Tuesday, March 14. The National Weather Service reported on Wednesday morning 36 inches fell in the upstate New York town. Police rescued people from vehicles after they were stranded in the snow, according to a report.

