Passengers blasted with snow tsunami
About three feet of snow fell in Utica, New York, during a powerful nor?easter on Tuesday, March 14. The National Weather Service reported on Wednesday morning 36 inches fell in the upstate New York town. Police rescued people from vehicles after they were stranded in the snow, according to a report.
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|palmieri's dpw ride
|4 min
|Call Me
|5
|Utica Comettes, Like or Dislike
|30 min
|Reality
|84
|WKTV sleepwalking thru epic storm coverage
|38 min
|Rosebud
|5
|Another shady Utica Comets Audit?
|45 min
|Too Funny
|177
|why are the roads not plowed?
|50 min
|fast eddie hanna
|37
|John Constantine Registered Sex Offender (Dec '15)
|53 min
|John E Ripples
|17
|Females who suck in bed!
|54 min
|Big dog
|24
|Utica College Dome collapses ?
|20 hr
|The Utica Degreed
|23
