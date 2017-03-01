Oneida Nation casino proposed in Utic...

Oneida Nation casino proposed in Utica along with craft beer museum

A new Oneida Nation casino similar to the Yellow Brick Road casino in Chittenango is being proposed for Utica, according to Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. The county executive said he wants to turn an area around the Utica Memorial Auditorium on Oriskany Street into an entertainment and sports hub to attract more tourists.

