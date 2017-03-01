Oneida Nation casino proposed in Utica along with craft beer museum
A new Oneida Nation casino similar to the Yellow Brick Road casino in Chittenango is being proposed for Utica, according to Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. The county executive said he wants to turn an area around the Utica Memorial Auditorium on Oriskany Street into an entertainment and sports hub to attract more tourists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People Are Catching On
|11 min
|Deplorable and Proud
|2
|Trump needs to be praised
|14 min
|Quando Moss
|17
|Just in- trump is great
|44 min
|Trump
|1
|Trump is doing what is needed finally
|47 min
|Demacrap
|1
|Fu-k trump & and all his stupid ass supporters
|1 hr
|TRUMP FOR 2020
|15
|Trump needs to be impeached
|1 hr
|Mentally unstable
|15
|You Can't Have it Both Ways
|1 hr
|Mackdaddy
|4
|County Exec insanity
|1 hr
|Patriot
|57
|Comets cecelie and rob
|2 hr
|CNY kok blather
|53
|Sam Wessing
|2 hr
|ralph dibny
|32
|
|Bite Bakery (Sep '15)
|17 hr
|Truth
|42
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC