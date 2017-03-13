Oneida County city, county offices closing early due to snowstorm
Oneida County government offices, along with offices in the cities of Utica and Rome, are closing at 1 p.m. due to the snowstorm, Oneida County officials announced today. More than a foot of snow has already fallen in some spots in the Southern Tier, and the major winter snowstorm just started.
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump needs to be impeached
|2 min
|Hillary is rheeta...
|81
|Who has the best pizza in Utica?
|12 min
|truth
|17
|When will Thruway open????
|16 min
|Truckers
|1
|Got snow stranded at Joes restaurant
|19 min
|Frank
|1
|Mill thread
|27 min
|Who Cares
|6
|Utica College Dome collapses ?
|31 min
|And this
|21
|why are the roads not plowed?
|35 min
|Fatslobs
|10
|State of emergency
|2 hr
|dave1
|15
|Utica Comettes, Like or Dislike
|5 hr
|Go Comets
|74
|How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09)
|19 hr
|William
|871
|
