Oneida County city, county offices cl...

Oneida County city, county offices closing early due to snowstorm

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Standard

Oneida County government offices, along with offices in the cities of Utica and Rome, are closing at 1 p.m. due to the snowstorm, Oneida County officials announced today. More than a foot of snow has already fallen in some spots in the Southern Tier, and the major winter snowstorm just started.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump needs to be impeached 2 min Hillary is rheeta... 81
Who has the best pizza in Utica? 12 min truth 17
When will Thruway open???? 16 min Truckers 1
Got snow stranded at Joes restaurant 19 min Frank 1
Mill thread 27 min Who Cares 6
Utica College Dome collapses ? 31 min And this 21
why are the roads not plowed? 35 min Fatslobs 10
State of emergency 2 hr dave1 15
Utica Comettes, Like or Dislike 5 hr Go Comets 74
How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09) 19 hr William 871
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Oneida County was issued at March 15 at 4:41AM EDT

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,851 • Total comments across all topics: 279,568,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC