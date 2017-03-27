NY companies that face fines still reap subsidies
There are 3 comments on the Albany Times Union story from Wednesday, titled NY companies that face fines still reap subsidies. In it, Albany Times Union reports that:
Craig Bernier had only been bagging grain at Harbor Point Minerals in Utica for a few months when the company started sending him inside its silos to "walk down" the grain to help it flow to the bottom. Bernier, 24, was claustrophobic and hated being in the dark, closed structure.
#1 Wednesday
A good read.
United States
#2 Yesterday
Or "Why many people believe Andrew Cuomo will end up with a bullet in his face in broad daylight to the applause of millions."
People are fed up the governor's office is getting death threats 3x a week on average where last year they claims once a week was the usual and it was "bad"!
#3 Yesterday
AWWWWWWWW
Look at the FEM GUTLESS PUNK COWARD say the word bullet to pretend it's dress isn't undermining.
