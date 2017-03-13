moe.down 2017 lineup revealed: Blackberry Smoke, Fishbone, more to join moe.
Jam rock band moe., whose members all have roots in Upstate New York announced the lineup for the 2017 moe.down festival on Monday. moe., of course, will headline the three-day event at the Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin, N.Y., by performing seven sets over June 30-July 2. Other bands performing include Blackberry Smoke, Fishbone, Railroad Earth, Ryan Montbleau, Floodwood, Hayley Jane and The Primates, Kung Fu, Mike Dillon Band featuring Jim Loughlin, Mister F, Organ Freeman, Ripe, The Black River, The Hip Abduction and Wild Adriatic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|There Is Money For Palmieri's Raise But Not For...
|23 min
|Call the City
|10
|Old Utica Mob Families (Jul '12)
|23 min
|Yeah
|263
|why are the roads not plowed?
|33 min
|IdiotsInCharge
|18
|The National Guard is coming to plow the Utica ...
|40 min
|Taxpayer
|4
|Rob Tabor he likes preteen girls
|47 min
|Ray Poe
|2
|Another shady Utica Comets Audit?
|51 min
|CREATIN FAIL
|173
|No more snow
|1 hr
|Tommy tested
|1
|Females who suck in bed!
|1 hr
|Mmmmm
|22
|Utica Comettes, Like or Dislike
|1 hr
|Comets Were Not A...
|79
|Utica College Dome collapses ?
|2 hr
|The Utica Degreed
|23
|
|State of emergency
|4 hr
|Fatslobs
|17
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC