moe.down 2017 lineup revealed: Blackberry Smoke, Fishbone, more to join moe.

Jam rock band moe., whose members all have roots in Upstate New York announced the lineup for the 2017 moe.down festival on Monday. moe., of course, will headline the three-day event at the Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin, N.Y., by performing seven sets over June 30-July 2. Other bands performing include Blackberry Smoke, Fishbone, Railroad Earth, Ryan Montbleau, Floodwood, Hayley Jane and The Primates, Kung Fu, Mike Dillon Band featuring Jim Loughlin, Mister F, Organ Freeman, Ripe, The Black River, The Hip Abduction and Wild Adriatic.

