Man arrested in pet store robbery also charged with robbing CNY gas station at knifepoint
A 26-year-old Utica man has been charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, after police said he robbed a gas station employee at knifepoint. Julio Z. Ramos-Perez was charged today in connection with the 9:15 p.m. March 15 robbery of the Atlas Gas Station on Mohawk Street in Utica.
