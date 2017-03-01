Lawmakers seek refugee funding amid federal uncertainty
Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy, D-Albany, discusses a proposal to include $12 million in the state budget to assist with refugee resettlement efforts during a press conference at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y., Wednesday, March 1, 2017. When the now-22-year-old came to Albany in 2005 with his parents and two siblings, life changed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Speech
|7 min
|Wealthy Democrats
|33
|Girl Scout
|13 min
|leddie
|1
|How to defeat the police licence plate readers: (Jul '10)
|17 min
|Brent1982
|252
|The catholic church keeps
|17 min
|angelo
|1
|Mega Posters SOUTH SIDE.
|26 min
|Utica Gays
|1
|Mega Breakfast
|38 min
|Top Bunk
|4
|Mega Sexual Assault
|1 hr
|Jagger
|2
|Comets cecelie and rob
|1 hr
|Jackass
|40
|County Exec insanity
|2 hr
|Pander much
|13
|Scott Hayes
|2 hr
|Bagg Square
|23
|
|gordons taproom shut down finally
|4 hr
|Oh no
|19
|Utica's Top ten unsolved mysteries (Mar '08)
|15 hr
|just me
|739
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC