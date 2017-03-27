Land bank grant funds to pilot collab...

Land bank grant funds to pilot collaboration

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Recorder

The Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank has been awarded approximately $1.6 million as part of the Land Bank Community Revitalization Initiative. Tolga Morawski, executive director of the Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank said he was "pleasantly surprised" considering how new the land bank is.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OC Ranked 52 of 62 Unhealthiest Counties 2 min As predicted lol 28
Why Dont The |\|llBBERS WASH THOSE NYLONS 3 min ROTTING SOS HEAD 27
Utica Jr. Comets Sex Abuse Investigation! 4 min UPD 17 29
hows THE RIVER KID TOSSING CHIMP DOING 6 min ROTTING WORM HEAD 9
dreadhead SHEBOONPSY MAKES MAMMY GOOD 6 min ROTTING WORM HEAD 17
why WELFARE ]\[lggers STALK FAMOUS EDUCATED MALES 7 min ROTTING WORM HEAD 82
Kelly Esche 9 min WELFARE RAPJOWLS 63
Utica Comettes, Like or Dislike 6 hr Like 343
New hartford is the new east utica 6 hr Wal Martin 209
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,751 • Total comments across all topics: 279,915,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC