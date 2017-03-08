'It's not pizza:' Utica's Tomato Pie ...

'It's not pizza:' Utica's Tomato Pie Day to celebrate iconic Upstate NY food

There are 1 comment on the The Post-Standard story from 17 hrs ago, titled 'It's not pizza:' Utica's Tomato Pie Day to celebrate iconic Upstate NY food. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:

"That will be a debate that nobody will ever win," said Charlie Digristina, owner of Charlie's Pizza and It's a Utica Thing event catering. Tomato pie - in Utica - is yeast dough covered with red sauce and, in some cases, topped with a sprinkling of Parmesan-style cheese.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Actually

Schenectady, NY

#1 13 hrs ago
Actually tomato pie was invented in Trenton New Jersey. Time for uticans to grow up.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family Stroll on The Parkway in Utica 12 min Check out my beard 7
UPD Major Crimes Unit 21 min Zackary 3
Syracuse basketball 43 min very 2
bi curious (Feb '13) 46 min very 7
Utica Panhandling 57 min CNY is a Sitcom 2
NH athletics in disarray. 1 hr NHknows 1
News Oneida Nation casino proposed in Utica along wi... 1 hr inside info 8
County Exec insanity 1 hr whaaat 82
Terrible! 13 hr TERRORIST RACE 20
Sam Wessing 13 hr TERRORIST RACE 38
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,370 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC