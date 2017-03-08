'It's not pizza:' Utica's Tomato Pie Day to celebrate iconic Upstate NY food
There are 1 comment on the The Post-Standard story from 17 hrs ago, titled 'It's not pizza:' Utica's Tomato Pie Day to celebrate iconic Upstate NY food. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:
"That will be a debate that nobody will ever win," said Charlie Digristina, owner of Charlie's Pizza and It's a Utica Thing event catering. Tomato pie - in Utica - is yeast dough covered with red sauce and, in some cases, topped with a sprinkling of Parmesan-style cheese.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Actually tomato pie was invented in Trenton New Jersey. Time for uticans to grow up.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Stroll on The Parkway in Utica
|12 min
|Check out my beard
|7
|UPD Major Crimes Unit
|21 min
|Zackary
|3
|Syracuse basketball
|43 min
|very
|2
|bi curious (Feb '13)
|46 min
|very
|7
|Utica Panhandling
|57 min
|CNY is a Sitcom
|2
|NH athletics in disarray.
|1 hr
|NHknows
|1
|Oneida Nation casino proposed in Utica along wi...
|1 hr
|inside info
|8
|County Exec insanity
|1 hr
|whaaat
|82
|Terrible!
|13 hr
|TERRORIST RACE
|20
|Sam Wessing
|13 hr
|TERRORIST RACE
|38
|
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC