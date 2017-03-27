IG: Psychiatric hospital aide forged medical leave note
An aide at a Utica-area state-run psychiatric hospital has been arrested on charges that he forged a doctor's note that would get him extended medical leave, according to the Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott. New York State Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott today announced the arrest of a secure psychiatric center medical aide accused of possessing and submitting a forged doctor's certificate meant to enable him to receive extended medical leave from his position with the New York State Office of Mental Health without losing his job.
|
