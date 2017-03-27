IG: Psychiatric hospital aide forged ...

IG: Psychiatric hospital aide forged medical leave note

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Albany Times Union

An aide at a Utica-area state-run psychiatric hospital has been arrested on charges that he forged a doctor's note that would get him extended medical leave, according to the Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott. New York State Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott today announced the arrest of a secure psychiatric center medical aide accused of possessing and submitting a forged doctor's certificate meant to enable him to receive extended medical leave from his position with the New York State Office of Mental Health without losing his job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
attn 75 PERCENT OF THE WORLDS POOREST COUNTRIES... (Jul '16) 1 min BLITE OF WORLD 196
richville loser 6 min Tumbleweeds 2
Esche fired Nikki Todd 10 min Who is the PEDO 82
Chuck U Schumer 15 min Arnold Palmer 8
mike lynch 15 min customer 51
Craig & Amanda manderson 16 min Gwen 1
Utica Comettes, Like or Dislike 17 min HOWS THAT AUDIT 333
New hartford is the new east utica 21 min Nigboon Tazz Rants 208
Kelly Esche 25 min Nigboon Tazz Rants 55
Babes waitress 41 min Shady Business man 7
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,233 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC