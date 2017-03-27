IG: Psychiatric hospital aide forged medical leave note

An aide at a Utica-area state-run psychiatric hospital has been arrested on charges that he forged a doctor's note that would get him extended medical leave, according to the Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott. New York State Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott today announced the arrest of a secure psychiatric center medical aide accused of possessing and submitting a forged doctor's certificate meant to enable him to receive extended medical leave from his position with the New York State Office of Mental Health without losing his job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.