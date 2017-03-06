Hi Walter! viral video internet hoaxer unmasked

EXCLUSIVE: Unmasked - the internet's cruelest hoaxer. Man behind creepy Hi Walter! video which led to false hopes of solving mystery of missing girl is revealed - and says he has no remorse for traumatizing her mother It was posted in 2011 on YouTube but became a sensation last October after an Internet forum user suggested the bound girl looked like Kayla Berg Berg went missing in 2009 at the age of 15 and her mother thought the resemblance between the girl in the video and her daughter was strong The video had nothing making clear it was fiction and police spent days digging into it - when the makers could simply have come forward immediately Now DailyMail.com reveals that the three people behind the hoax are two men and a woman from Utica in upstate New York Michael Maton, who led the video, said it was not intended to cause any harm and that the 'media' were to blame for the film ... (more)

