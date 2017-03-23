German company to create 300 jobs at ...

German company to create 300 jobs at SUNY Poly near Utica

Read more: The Post-Standard

A German company has reached an agreement with General Electric to operate a computer-chip packaging plant on the SUNY Polytechnic Institute campus in Marcy, creating 300 jobs, state officials said Friday. Howard Zemsky, president and CEO of Empire State Development, said Danfoss Silicon Power will occupy the entire state-built, $125 million Computer Chip Commercialization Center , also known as Quad-C, on the campus, Utica radio station WIBX950 reported.

Utica, NY

