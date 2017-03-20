Five Reasons We Shouldn't Have Cancel...

Five Reasons We Shouldn't Have Cancelled the Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Well, Utica has postponed the 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade and re-scheduled it for March 25th because it was so dangerously cold. Really? That's a chilling decision considering we in Upstate New York are well aware of the cold and how to deal with it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kellyanne Conjob 18 min Sad loser 2
He's Trump, He's Trump, He's Trump, He's in my ... 1 hr Presidents of the... 3
St.Patrick's Day Parade canceled ? 1 hr Reveler 52
County Exec insanity 1 hr Roberta 90
Who has the best pizza in Utica? 1 hr Robert 10
Carmen Bossone Meat Market on Bleeker St is Dan... 2 hr ProudVegan 1
I Can't Afford Trump 2 hr The Boss 29
Utica Comettes, Like or Dislike 2 hr Cash me oussside 28
Utica's Top ten unsolved mysteries (Mar '08) 8 hr RankJim 746
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,541 • Total comments across all topics: 279,471,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC