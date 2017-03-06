Fancher listed on Utica dean's list

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Michael J. Fancher, the son of Todd and Tamie Fancher of Gloversville, was named to the dean's list at Utica College for the fall semester, Oneida County. He is majoring in criminal law.

Utica, NY

