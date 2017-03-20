Early Weather Predictions Show A Warm Parade Day In Utica
There are 2 comments on the Lite 98.7 story from 12 hrs ago, titled Early Weather Predictions Show A Warm Parade Day In Utica. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:
Ever since the Utica St. Patrick's Day parade got moved due to weather, many began to wonder if weather would cause more problems with the parade on March 28th. Early weather predictions from the National Weather Service out of Binghamton show a warm, but possibly a rainy parade day.
#1 5 hrs ago
Only Utica would miss it by a week. Hahahahahaha.
#2 4 hrs ago
They should have asked Dave's mother to be there, that thing could keep Utica warm under her rolls.
Wonder if all dwarfs have mentally challenged kids that pretend they own houses ?
