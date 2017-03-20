There are on the Lite 98.7 story from 12 hrs ago, titled Early Weather Predictions Show A Warm Parade Day In Utica. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:

Ever since the Utica St. Patrick's Day parade got moved due to weather, many began to wonder if weather would cause more problems with the parade on March 28th. Early weather predictions from the National Weather Service out of Binghamton show a warm, but possibly a rainy parade day.

