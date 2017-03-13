DOT Travel Advisory For Ramp Closure In Utica
Starting Tuesday March 21st, the Route 12 north off ramp to Court Street in Utica will be closed to traffic for several weeks The New York State Department of Transportation says the ramp closure is necessary so workers can safely complete construction of a new off ramp.
