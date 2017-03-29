Danfoss to establish U.S. operations ...

Danfoss to establish U.S. operations for its Silicon Power business

Danfoss Silicon Power last week announced it is establishing production in the U.S. and entering into a collaboration with industrial giant General Electric . The collaboration means that Danfoss Silicon Power will become the world's leading provider of silicon-carbide power modules.

