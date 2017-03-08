Cops Vs Celebrities Charity Basketball Game Set For March 25th
The 5th annual Cops versus Celebrities Charity Basketball Game is set for Saturday, March 25th at Proctor High School in Utica. The game will feature 15 law enforcement members from Oneida and Herkimer Counties taking on a team of local leaders, business owners and media personalities, including WIBX's Jeff Monaksi.
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who has the best pizza in Utica?
|3 min
|Hungry
|2
|parolee who robbed an 81-year-old woman in the ...
|4 min
|GUESS WHO
|6
|list K MARTS IN AFRICA
|5 min
|BAT MART
|16
|cornhill ALL HAVE MASTERS in Wafer Fabrication ...
|10 min
|CHIP DRAIN CITY
|15
|Wild Monkeys Running Rampant
|11 min
|CHIP DRAIN CITY
|6
|utica /\|lGGERS HEAR NO NANO MONEY FOR THEM
|12 min
|CHIP DRAIN CITY
|118
|Comets cecelie and rob
|16 min
|Scam city
|59
|County Exec insanity
|19 min
|Daisy
|87
|St.Patrick's Day Parade canceled ?
|1 hr
|Kids
|41
|Utica's Top ten unsolved mysteries (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Whitesboro
|743
|
|Tyler DeMarco Fired by UPD Hired by Dolgeville
|5 hr
|who cares
|28
|NH athletics in disarray.
|10 hr
|okay
|11
