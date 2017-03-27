Coloring Book Devoted To Utica Love
There are 7 comments on the Lite 98.7 story from Thursday, titled Coloring Book Devoted To Utica Love. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:
Do you love coloring books? We're talking about adult coloring books - you really can lose yourself in all the detail of a good coloring sheet. So what happens when you combine that love with the love of all things Utica? Many Utica businesses, community organizations and artists have joined forces to bring you the Utica Love Coloring Book .
Join the discussion below
|
#1 Yesterday
Seriously? Hahahahahaha
|
#2 Yesterday
LOL!!
They'll have kids coloring Riggies and Tomato Pie!
|
United States
|
#3 Yesterday
The fat students of Saratoga that are one percent lower in numbers that Oneida have been real upset that they can't color food.
I heard they are filling a petition, if the Albany area can waste million more than Utica, by getting 46 billion, they want to color jowls.
|
#4 Yesterday
Healthiest county in the state Oooootican loser
|
United States
|
#5 Yesterday
NYS Dept of health FACTS for overweight students.
Oneida - 1,567 15.8 of students
Saratoga,-1,582 16.8 of of students
OH MY ONE PERCENT.
|
#7 Yesterday
He'll be dropping his bucket list to be more like you living on topix and talking about people behind their backs cause they don't have the guts to say it to thier face. Soon all the rich people of the world will drop their lives to be like you and get a dollar. Sick freak.
|
#8 Yesterday
People are sick of living and out spending money. Their bucket list is to drop any kind of entertainment and sit on topix obsessed with utica. Strange, I can't find the Parallel universe where the news was of the jr comets, who has the frequency. By the way, do you know how I collect my dollar. Freak doesn't come close to describing him.
|
|
|
