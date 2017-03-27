Coloring Book Devoted To Utica Love

Coloring Book Devoted To Utica Love

There are 7 comments on the Lite 98.7 story from Thursday, titled Coloring Book Devoted To Utica Love. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:

Do you love coloring books? We're talking about adult coloring books - you really can lose yourself in all the detail of a good coloring sheet. So what happens when you combine that love with the love of all things Utica? Many Utica businesses, community organizations and artists have joined forces to bring you the Utica Love Coloring Book .

Join the discussion below

Crayola

Utica, NY

#1 Yesterday
Seriously? Hahahahahaha
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The City of Riggies

Watervliet, NY

#2 Yesterday
Crayola wrote:
Seriously? Hahahahahaha
LOL!!
They'll have kids coloring Riggies and Tomato Pie!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
AirOver

United States

#3 Yesterday
The fat students of Saratoga that are one percent lower in numbers that Oneida have been real upset that they can't color food.

I heard they are filling a petition, if the Albany area can waste million more than Utica, by getting 46 billion, they want to color jowls.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The City of Riggies

Watervliet, NY

#4 Yesterday
AirOver wrote:
The fat students of Saratoga that are one percent lower in numbers that Oneida have been real upset that they can't color food.

I heard they are filling a petition, if the Albany area can waste million more than Utica, by getting 46 billion, they want to color jowls.
Healthiest county in the state Oooootican loser

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Here all week

United States

#5 Yesterday
NYS Dept of health FACTS for overweight students.

Oneida - 1,567 15.8 of students

Saratoga,-1,582 16.8 of of students

OH MY ONE PERCENT.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Bath salts above

Utica, NY

#7 Yesterday
Welfare Games wrote:
I've SEEN that LMAO!! These pathetic Utica boosters! I'm sure the guy who created it is "RICH" and "Famous" now too!
He'll be dropping his bucket list to be more like you living on topix and talking about people behind their backs cause they don't have the guts to say it to thier face. Soon all the rich people of the world will drop their lives to be like you and get a dollar. Sick freak.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Parallel universe

New York, NY

#8 Yesterday
Bath salts above wrote:
<quoted text>
He'll be dropping his bucket list to be more like you living on topix and talking about people behind their backs cause they don't have the guts to say it to thier face. Soon all the rich people of the world will drop their lives to be like you and get a dollar. Sick freak.
People are sick of living and out spending money. Their bucket list is to drop any kind of entertainment and sit on topix obsessed with utica. Strange, I can't find the Parallel universe where the news was of the jr comets, who has the frequency. By the way, do you know how I collect my dollar. Freak doesn't come close to describing him.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

