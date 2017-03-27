There are on the Lite 98.7 story from Friday, titled Christine's Cookie Shoppe Now Open In Utica. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:

If you're looking for delicious sweets in downtown Utica, look no further now than Christine's Cookie Shoppe. They are now open for business in their downtown Utica location at 171 Genesee Street.

