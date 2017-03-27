Christine's Cookie Shoppe Now Open In Utica
If you're looking for delicious sweets in downtown Utica, look no further now than Christine's Cookie Shoppe. They are now open for business in their downtown Utica location at 171 Genesee Street.
#1 Friday
Sounds healthy. Just keep getting fatter people
