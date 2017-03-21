Can you identify this man? Utica poli...

Can you identify this man? Utica police seek possible witness to homicide

8 hrs ago

Utica city police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who they believe may be a witness in a recent homicide. Police say they want to identify and speak to the man seen walking without the bicycle in this video.

Utica, NY

