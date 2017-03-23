Cadets earn top honors, prepare for F...

Cadets earn top honors, prepare for Frozen Four

On the eve of their NCAA national semifinal, the Norwich men's hockey team landed several major honors Thursday night. Mike McShane was named national coach of the year for the fifth time, while senior defenseman Cody Smith and senior forward William Pelletier were named first and second team All-Americans respectively.

